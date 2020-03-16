Extra Screening at Cancun Airport Ensures Traveler Safey
Airlines & Airports Janeen Christoff March 16, 2020
Quintana Roo is taking the necessary steps to protect travelers from the spread of COVID-19.
Thermal imaging cameras have been installed in international arrival areas, according to a report in Reportur. The region is working with Cancun airport as well as international health officials to monitor passengers.
The thermal imaging cameras essentially take the temperatures of everyone passing through the monitored areas and can detect passengers with higher than normal body temperatures.
For those traveling to Cancun, where there are still very few cases of COVID-19, flights are full and hotels are going to great lengths to screen workers and protect guests. They have also taken other measures, such as switching to full-service dining rather than self-serve buffets.
Travelers can also find new guidelines from the TSA to stay safe and protect against coronavirus at the airport. Travelers can now bring bottles of hand sanitizer as large as 12 ounces with them through security.
There are also updates on TSA screening procedures for staff and changes to identification rules.
