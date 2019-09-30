Last updated: 02:49 PM ET, Mon September 30 2019

FAA Calls for Airlines to Inspect Boeing Planes After Crack Discovered

Airlines & Airports Federal Aviation Administration Donald Wood September 30, 2019

Boeing, plane, travel
PHOTO: Boeing 737-NG. (photo via martinkay78 / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Boeing reported to Federal Aviation Administration officials that it had discovered evidence of cracks on 737 NG planes, resulting in a call for airlines to inspect the aircraft for the potential damage.

According to KOMONews.com, the FAA mandate for inspections of the Boeing 737 NG fleet came after the aircraft manufacturer found a cracking issue in a fuselage part “on a small number of airplanes undergoing modifications.”

Trending Now
Travel Intel
American Airlines

American Airlines Announces New International Service for 2020

Airlines & Airports
Hong Kong protests

gallery icon Recapping the US State Department's September Travel...

Houses in Amsterdam

Amsterdam Raises Tourist Taxes, Making Them Highest in Europe

Destination & Tourism
The aisle of passenger airplane

FAA Will Test If US Airline Seats Are Too Small for Safe...

Airlines & Airports

The cracks were discovered in a part called a pickle fork, which is used to attach the fuselage to its wing structure. A retired Boeing engineer told KOMO that finding a crack in the pickle fork was “unusual” and the part is “not designed to crack that way at all.”

As a result, the FAA issued a statement saying it has instructed airlines operating with 737 NG planes “to conduct specific inspections, make any necessary repairs and to report their findings to the agency immediately.”

Boeing said the cracking issue had not been discovered on its fleet of P-8 Poseidon or 737 MAX planes. The entire MAX fleet is currently grounded after two crashes left 346 people dead.

For more information on Federal Aviation Administration, United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS