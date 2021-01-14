FAA Cracks Down on Unruly Passengers Through Fines, Imprisonment
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Administrator Steve Dickson yesterday signed an order establishing strict legal consequences for unruly airline passengers who disrupt flights, by interfering with other passengers or aircraft crew members.
This move comes in the wake of an alarming increase seen in incidents of airline passengers displaying threatening or violent behavior aboard flights after last week’s deadly uprising at the U.S. Capitol and from some customers’ refusal to comply with mask-wearing mandates, which are part of airline policy.
Airlines and flight attendants’ unions have already expressed fears that the trend among President Trump supporters and anti-maskers will worsen leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20.
The new directive enacts a law enforcement program, “applicable to passengers who assault, threaten, intimidate, or interfere with a crewmember,” or anyone else onboard, which will impose fines of up to $35,000 and potential imprisonment. It also extends to passengers who refuse to wear their masks in accordance with aviation policies instituted amid COVID-19.
"Flying is the safest mode of transportation and I signed this order to keep it that way," Dickson said in a statement.
The order is set to remain in effect through March 30, 2021. Historically, the FAA has dealt with unruly-passenger issues more leniently, using methods ranging from counseling to issuing warnings or applying civil penalties.
However, effective immediately, the FAA will bypass these softer penalties and move directly to pursuing legal action against any passenger who violates the rules.
Tensions remain high amid rumors of more politically-motivated upheaval, with hate groups and armed militias reportedly attempting to disrupt Biden’s inauguration next week. Officials have already advised the public against coming to Washington D.C. for the occasion, Travel + Leisure reported.
Airbnb also blanketly canceled and blocked all reservations in the nation’s capital for inauguration week, working with Metro Police and Congress members to identify, “individuals who are either associated with known hate groups or otherwise involved in the criminal activity at the Capitol Building,” banning them from its platform.
