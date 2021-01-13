Airbnb Blocks, Cancels DC Reservations During Inauguration
Airbnb has decided to cancel and block reservations during inauguration week in the Washington, D.C., metro area the company said in a statement on its website.
“We are aware of reports emerging yesterday afternoon regarding armed militias and known hate groups that are attempting to travel and disrupt the inauguration,” the company said in its statement.
HotelTonight reservations will also be canceled. Those who hold reservations during this time will receive full refunds. Hosts will also be reimbursed.
Airbnb said that it is working with its host community Metro Police and members of Congress as well as D.C. officials and noted that Mayor Bowser, Governor Hogan and Governor Northam have been clear that visitors should not travel to Washington at this time.
In its statement, Airbnb said:
“We are continuing our work to ensure hate group members are not part of the Airbnb community. As we’ve learned through media or law enforcement sources the names of individuals confirmed to have been responsible for the violent criminal activity at the United States Capitol on January 6, we’ve investigated whether the named individuals have an account on Airbnb. Through this work, we have identified numerous individuals who are either associated with known hate groups or otherwise involved in the criminal activity at the Capitol Building, and they have been banned from Airbnb’s platform.”
