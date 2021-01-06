US Travel Association Condemns Disruptions at Capitol
Travel Agent Eric Bowman January 06, 2021
On Wednesday, January 6, 2021, protestors stormed the U.S. Capitol building.
In response to the historic events that took place in Washington D.C., the U.S. Travel Association's President and CEO, Roger Dow, issued the following statement condemning what took place.
“We are profoundly heartbroken by the disturbing actions at the U.S. Capitol that are being viewed around the world. The behavior we are witnessing has no place in any peaceful democracy, much less in the country that is supposed to be the foremost example of democratic principles.
“Working American families depend on a productive government to facilitate their livelihoods—especially in this time of unprecedented crisis and challenge—and the willful disruption of our democratic transition is an unacceptable act of harm that is felt not just in Washington, but in every corner of the country.
“With all our hearts, we urge the swift and peaceful end to the chaos and mayhem in our capital city, and that we come together to heal and move forward for the sake of our country and our future.”
Dow and the U.S. Travel Association have been strong advocates for Congress to pass stimulus relief to help aid those in the travel industry that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
