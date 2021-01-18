FBI Called to Investigate Possible Threat on American Airlines Flight
January 18, 2021
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Saturday responded to a possible threat aboard an American Airlines flight at Memphis International Airport, according to WREG television.
Officials say the crew aboard the flight, which was headed to Dallas-Fort Worth, identified a “non-specific” threat from a passenger just before takeoff. Passengers were sent back to the terminal for rescreening while authorities inspected the plane and luggage.
“We are aware of a possible security issue onboard American Eagle flight 4245, an Embraer 175, due to depart Memphis International Airport (MEM) for Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW),” American Airlines said in a statement. “As a precautionary measure, the flight requested law enforcement prior to departure for further investigation.
Memphis International Airport says the flight was deemed secure and will be rescheduled.
Tensions are high across the country with reports of potential protests and disruption of President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday in Washington, D.C. But there have also been reports of potential violence in and around state capitals.
The FBI says it responded to the Memphis airport incident Saturday morning but is no longer involved with the investigation.
