Flight Crew Deliver Inflight Trolley Service to Customers’ Homes
Airlines & Airports Claudette Covey December 11, 2020
EasyJet has found a novel way in which to spread holiday cheer – it’s recreating inflight trolley service deliveries to customers’ doors by uniformed, grounded flight crew.
Through a partnership with Deliveroo, the service will be available during a two-day trial on Dec. 17 and 18.
While the service is free, customers will be asked to donate to Age U.K., a charity for senior citizens.
Goodies will include gin and tonics, Prosecco, Bloody Marys and such snacks as nuts and olives.
The airline hopes to “bring some of the fun of flying to people’s homes this winter” and sees the initiative as a way to “keep the cabin crew ‘match-fit’” ahead of the resumption of flights next year, Business Traveller said.
“Our cabin crew provide a fantastic service for our customers in the air but while they are not flying as much we have the ideal opportunity to provide our famous inflight service on the ground,” said Johan Lundgren, CEO of the U.K. carrier. “And through this trial I’m pleased to see that our crew are able to deliver a bit of holiday cheer to homes this Christmas.”
Added EasyJet Director of Cabin Services Tina Milton: “As much as our customers have missed flying in recent months our cabin crew have really missed doing what they love to do best, serving our customers, so this trial gives us a great opportunity to bring easyJet to customers’ doors with our Trolley Delivery service.”
