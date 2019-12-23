Last updated: 02:54 PM ET, Mon December 23 2019

Flights Delayed, Canceled in Fort Lauderdale After Rain Closes Airport

Airlines & Airports Janeen Christoff December 23, 2019

Plane at the gate at Fort Lauderdale Airport
PHOTO: Plane at the gate at Fort Lauderdale Airport (Photo via THEPALMER / E+ / Getty Images)

More than 120 flights were delayed and six were canceled at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after heavy rain and flash floods temporarily shut down the facility around 6:30 a.m. on December 23, 2019.

The airport posted a notice on Twitter that passengers should check with airlines for the latest flight status.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International reopened at 8 a.m. and the airport also advised passengers to check flights and roadways for conditions before heading out.

According to the Palm Beach Post, unofficial estimates show up to 10 inches of rain may have fallen over the last 24 hours in parts of coastal Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

