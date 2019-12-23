Flights Delayed, Canceled in Fort Lauderdale After Rain Closes Airport
Airlines & Airports Janeen Christoff December 23, 2019
More than 120 flights were delayed and six were canceled at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after heavy rain and flash floods temporarily shut down the facility around 6:30 a.m. on December 23, 2019.
Travel Advisory #4: Currently, #FLL is experiencing 123 flight delays and six (6) cancellations today in the aftermath of overnight heavy rains and flooding. Passengers are advised to check with their airline for the latest flight status. #holidaytravel #bepatient— Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l Airport (FLL) (@FLLFlyer) December 23, 2019
The airport posted a notice on Twitter that passengers should check with airlines for the latest flight status.
Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International reopened at 8 a.m. and the airport also advised passengers to check flights and roadways for conditions before heading out.
According to the Palm Beach Post, unofficial estimates show up to 10 inches of rain may have fallen over the last 24 hours in parts of coastal Broward and Miami-Dade counties.
