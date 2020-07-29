Fly Emirates and It Will Pay Funeral Expenses If You Die From COVID-19
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli July 29, 2020
Less than a week after saying it would cover passengers’ medical expenses and quarantine costs if they are diagnosed with COVID-19 in the course of their travels, Emirates Airline is now offering a different – some might say morbid – kind of promotion.
The Middle East carrier now says it will cover all funeral costs if passengers are diagnosed with the virus and then pass away after flying Emirates.
It’s just another enticement to get people back in the air and traveling with confidence after the industry has been decimated due to the coronavirus.
“We’re keeping you safe on the journey and giving you extra security wherever you are in the world,” Emirates said in a statement, according to Business Insider.
Anyone who contracts COVID in transit is entitled to $1,765 for the burial through NEXtCARE, a subsidiary of travel insurance firm Allianz.
The coverage is available for travel between now and October 31, 2020. It's valid for 31 days from "the moment you take your first flight, and it covers you even if you travel onwards to another city," Emirates said.
The airline believes such outlandish promotions will actually relieve the fears about getting back on a plane.
“We are putting our customers first, and we believe they will welcome this initiative,” Emirates Group CEO Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said in a press release.
