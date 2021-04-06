For New Flights To London, JetBlue Reinvents Coach Travel
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli April 06, 2021
JetBlue Airways today announced further plans to heighten the transatlantic flying experience in anticipation of its debut flights to London later this year.
The New York-based airline said there will be a “whole new level of service and comfort” in its coach class for flyers who want low fares.
The airline will focus on three areas – in-flight comfort, food and connectivity.
“From generous personal space, to our innovative build-your-own dining concept, every detail has been thoughtfully designed and will be made even better with the attentive service standards that a single-aisle aircraft allows,” Jayne O’Brien, JetBlue’s head of marketing and loyalty, said in a statement. “We know all too well the pain points of international flying – the dreaded center section, the ‘choice’ of assembly-line chicken or beef, and the lack of connectivity. JetBlue is ready to change all that with our take on transatlantic travel where you are well taken care of and fully connected if you want to be.”
As part of this reinvention of the economy class, JetBlue will introduce its new plane – the Airbus A321 Long Range single-aisle aircraft with the Airspace by Airbus interior. The new design allows for ample personal space, larger overhead bins, customized lighting and a design that gives the cabin a wide-body feel.
As for food, well, you pick it. JetBlue is teaming with Dig, a New York restaurant group that is teaming with the airline to create a build-your-own meal.
In addition, the airline’s popular unlimited, free high-speed Wi-Fi will be paired with access to a curated selection of live TV channels focused on news and sports, and an extensive library of seatback entertainment.
