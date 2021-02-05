Frontier Airlines Announces Two New Crew Bases Coming in 2021
February 05, 2021
Frontier Airlines will establish a crew base at Tampa International Airport in May and intends to open a crew base at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport by late 2021, the low-cost carrier announced on Thursday.
Approximately 250 flight attendants and 140 pilots will be based in Tampa this year, but Frontier expects that number to increase in the future.
Frontier anticipates growth in routes in and out of both Tampa and Atlanta over the course of this year. Frontier currently offers close to 20 nonstop routes from Tampa and more than 15 nonstop options from Atlanta. Customers also have a wide range of additional flight connection options within the carrier's domestic and international network.
"With our low-cost structure and focus on leisure travel, Frontier is exceptionally well-positioned to increase operations this year and continue to expand in these two growing markets," Frontier's President and CEO Barry Biffle said in a statement. "We anticipate that nearly 400 Frontier crew members will be based in Tampa by the end of 2021. Atlanta is also on the radar for later this year and those details will become more solidified as things progress."
"Any time we add a new crew base, it is an indicator of continued growth for our airline and also welcomed news for our crew members, who gain a new home base option, and local communities that reap the economic benefits," Biffle added.
In addition to Tampa and Atlanta, Frontier's focus cities include Chicago (O'Hare), Cleveland, Las Vegas, Miami, Orlando, Philadelphia and Trenton, New Jersey.
