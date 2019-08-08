Frontier Airlines Offering Free Flights to 'Green' Passengers
August 08, 2019
Frontier Airlines is offering free flights this month for anyone with the last name Green or Greene as part of the carrier’s Green Week initiative.
Frontier announced Wednesday that customers with the last name Green or Greene would be allowed to fly Tuesday, August 13 free of charge by entering their information on the airline’s official website.
Qualified travelers must book a flight that departs between 12 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on August 13 and Frontier will refund their fare up to $400. Return flights must arrive by 11:59 p.m. on August 20.
Frontier’s Green Week initiative is a focus on the airline’s commitment to fuel efficiency and sustainability. The carrier will operate America’s Greenest Flight from Denver to GREEN-ville, South Carolina.
“Our fleet’s fuel efficiency is unmatched by other U.S. airlines and allows Frontier to deliver not only the lowest fares but the most sustainable approach to flying,” Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle said. “We are proud to serve communities across the U.S. and understand the importance of being good stewards of the environment. We’re focused on lessening Frontier’s impact on the environment and continually search for innovative solutions and technology to achieve that.”
The airline is also adding service items that show its focus on sustainability, including compostable cold cups, hot cups and napkins made from recycled materials and bamboo stir sticks.
Customers will also enjoy snacks utilizing eco-friendly packaging and cans, bottles, paper and plastic will be separated and recycled. To further lessen the environmental impact, Frontier is planting enough trees to offset the flight’s carbon footprint.
