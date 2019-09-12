Frontier Airlines Recognized for Fuel Efficiency
Frontier Airlines is on track to become America's Greenest Airline. The carrier has been ranked as the top airline for fuel-efficiency.
The airline was recognized by The International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), topping the organization’s U.S. Domestic Airline Fuel Efficiency Ranking.
The report says Frontier’s utilization of A320neo aircraft and seating arrangement significantly contributes to the airline’s fuel savings in both 2017 and 2018.
“Frontier is America’s Greenest Airline and we’re incredibly proud that the report from the ICCT confirmed that we are number one in fuel efficiency among U.S. carriers,” Barry Biffle, president and CEO of Frontier Airlines said. “Our business has undergone an amazing transformation to reach this level of efficiency and we’re committed to continuing our efforts to be a more sustainable and affordable option for travelers.”
The report also found that Frontier has a significant lead over the rest of the industry, noting that carriers that tied for second burn seven percent more fuel for the same amount of transportation service. The airline’s overall domestic fuel efficiency is 26 percent better than the worst performer.
“Frontier’s widespread use of new, more fuel-efficient Airbus A320neo aircraft, along with its operational practices, accounted for its superior efficiency,” read the U.S. Domestic Airline Fuel Efficiency Ranking, 2017-2018 by ICCT.
Frontier has more than 90 A320 family aircraft and has the largest A320neo fleet in the U.S. The airline has plans to continue to grow its fleet of neo aircraft with more than 170 on order.
