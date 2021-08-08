Frontier Increasing Flights to Popular Caribbean Islands
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli August 08, 2021
Frontier Airlines is quickly taking advantage of its new slots at Miami International Airport by making its presence known in the Caribbean.
The latest?
The airline will add new service from Miami to Aruba as well as to Turks and Caicos, both of which will launch for the winter season, according to the Caribbean Journal.
Flights from Miami to Oranjestad, Aruba, will operate weekly on Saturdays beginning Nov. 20, 2021. Flights from Miami to Providenciales in Turks and Caicos will launch on Dec. 18, also operating weekly on Saturdays.
But Miami isn’t the only airport of departure that Frontier is utilizing for increased service to the Caribbean. Newark-Liberty International in New Jersey and Philadelphia International will both have flights upcoming to warmer climates.
On Dec. 17, the carrier will launch thrice-weekly service from Newark to Montego Bay, Jamaica. The next day, Dec. 18, Frontier will launch new service from Newark to Turks and Caicos with weekly Saturday flights. And the day after that, Dec. 19, Frontier will inaugurate flights from Newark to Nassau, Bahamas, with three-day-a-week service.
Philadelphia will also have thrice-weekly flights to Nassau, and that starts on Nov. 2.
