Frontier Offering Triple Bonus Miles
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli June 14, 2020
Well, they say good things come in threes, right?
Budget carrier Frontier Airlines is offering triple bonus miles and segments on all flights through Sept. 12, 2021 that are booked by June 30, 2020.
Two-For-One Savings in Mexico and JamaicaHotel & Resort
Palace, Le Blanc Spa Resorts Celebrate Reopening With...Hotel & Resort
Mexican Airline Offering Unlimited Flight PackagesAirlines & Airports
Southwest Offers Promotion to Entice CustomersAirlines & Airports
With this offer, Frontier Miles Members can attain Elite status three times faster while traveling to Frontier's nearly 95 destinations this summer. To collect the bonus miles, members must simply register online.
“We're excited to offer this exceptional value to our customers," Tyri Squyres, vice president of marketing for Frontier Airlines, said in a statement. “By booking in June, customers can more quickly attain Elite status for 2021. Elite status includes free carry-on bags, seats assignments, family pooling of miles and more. And it is easy. For example, if you fly from Denver (DEN) to Miami (MIA) round-trip you will earn 10,254 miles. And if you do that only three times,you will enjoy Elite status all next year."
Frontier most recently became the first U.S. airline to announce required temperature screenings for all passengers and crew, which began on June 1, 2020. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher will be denied boarding as a step to better protect other passengers while flying.
For more information on United States
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS