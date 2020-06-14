Last updated: 12:50 PM ET, Sun June 14 2020

Frontier Offering Triple Bonus Miles

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli June 14, 2020

Frontier aircraft
PHOTO: Frontier aircraft. (photo courtesy of Frontier Airlines)

Well, they say good things come in threes, right?

Budget carrier Frontier Airlines is offering triple bonus miles and segments on all flights through Sept. 12, 2021 that are booked by June 30, 2020.

With this offer, Frontier Miles Members can attain Elite status three times faster while traveling to Frontier's nearly 95 destinations this summer. To collect the bonus miles, members must simply register online.

“We're excited to offer this exceptional value to our customers," Tyri Squyres, vice president of marketing for Frontier Airlines, said in a statement. “By booking in June, customers can more quickly attain Elite status for 2021. Elite status includes free carry-on bags, seats assignments, family pooling of miles and more. And it is easy. For example, if you fly from Denver (DEN) to Miami (MIA) round-trip you will earn 10,254 miles. And if you do that only three times,you will enjoy Elite status all next year."

Frontier most recently became the first U.S. airline to announce required temperature screenings for all passengers and crew, which began on June 1, 2020. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher will be denied boarding as a step to better protect other passengers while flying.

