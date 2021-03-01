Frontier Under Fire for Canceling Flight Over Mask Issue
March 01, 2021
Frontier Airlines is under fire this morning after canceling a flight from Florida due to a “large group” of passengers refusing to wear a mask – but many on the plane called out the airline and said it was stretching the truth, and that the incident only involved an 18-month old baby without a face covering.
The issues came Sunday on Flight 2878 from Miami International to New York’s LaGuardia Airport.
“Multiple people, including several adults, were asked repeatedly to wear their masks and refused to do so,” the airline said in a statement Sunday night. “Based on the continued refusal to comply with the federal mask mandate, refusal to disembark the aircraft and aggression towards the flight crew, local law enforcement was engaged.”
But several other passengers told the New York Post that the Frontier crew was being disingenuous.
“We were all on the plane when they [flight attendants] came on and saw the 18-month-old baby without a mask,” passenger Harvey Greenbaum said.
In video footage of the incident, the father can be seen explaining that the child was under the age of two.
Greenbaum said other passengers came to the defense of the family and became “rowdy” when they were booted.
The @FlyFrontier co wants you to believe that 12 people, some not related to each other, walked into the airport and onto the airplane with masks and left with masks (as seen on videos), but decided to collectively remove all masks while seated. Frontier fails to address this https://t.co/jzlQSQI5Qg— OJPAC (@OJPAC) March 1, 2021
“All the people on the plane were getting really mad and rowdy because, what are you going to do? It’s an 18-month old baby,” Greenbaum said. “Most of them were saying ‘Don’t let them do this to you,’” Greenbaum said of the other passengers. “Most of the people were against it, Jewish or not Jewish, why are you picking on an 18-month-old kid?”
The airline said: “To be clear, the issue did not stem from a child under the age of two.”
