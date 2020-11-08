Group Charged With Forging Coronavirus Documents
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli November 08, 2020
You knew this was inevitable, right?
Once the airlines and destinations started requiring documentation that travelers were negative for COVID-19, it was just a matter of time before a whole new subculture popped up.
And a nefarious one, at that.
Officials in France said Friday that seven people have been arrested for selling false certificates of negative coronavirus tests to travelers at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, according to the Associated Press.
Six men and one woman, ranging in age from 29 to 52, were charged with forgery, use of forgery and complicity in fraud.
The prosecutor's office in Bobigny, a suburb of Paris, said the faked certificates were being sold to travelers for 150 to 300 euros, or about $180 to $360.
The arrests came as part of an investigation that started with the discovery of a passenger who checked in for a September flight to Addis Ababa with a phony document that certified receiving negative test results.
For more information on Paris
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS