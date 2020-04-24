Guide to Airlines’ Policies on Refunds, Credits and Rebooking Amid COVID-19
Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti April 24, 2020
As the Coronavirus continues to disrupt travel plans and sow uncertainty among customers as to how much time must pass until it’s safe to fly again, potential travelers should become aware of their airlines’ individual policies regarding changes, cancellations and refunds.
In cases where customers choose to change their bookings, most major U.S. airlines are currently waiving their change and cancellation fees in light of government-imposed lockdowns and travel restrictions, though airlines vary when it comes to how far out those waivers extend. Those policies are also subject to extension or alteration by the airline, depending upon how long and to what degree the pandemic persists, so it’s best to check your carrier’s website for updated information if you’re considering changing existing reservations.
If, on the other hand, the airline cancels a flight and is unable to reschedule passengers on another within a specified period, customers are typically entitled to a refund, though airlines aren’t necessarily forthcoming with this information.
Given the economic downturn that’s occurred alongside efforts to contain the COVID-19 virus and their own financial situations, the airlines are loathing to provide refunds for purchased tickets, instead preferring to re-accommodate passengers on upcoming flights or issue credit vouchers for future travel.
Should you find yourself in a situation that might warrant a refund, but are unclear how to go about getting it, an investigation by the Los Angeles Times lately uncovered contact information and links to various airlines’ terms and conditions (sometimes called “Contracts of Carriage”). Note that, due to current call volumes, airlines request that customers do not call unless their flight leaves within the next 72 hours.
Alaska Airlines
If the customer changes/cancels: Change and cancellation fees waived through December 31, 2020.
If the airline cancels the flight: Alaska will reassign you, but, if your scheduled flight is held up for an hour or more, you have the option of selecting another flight, canceling your flight receiving either a credit or a refund.
Terms and Conditions: Alaska's Contract of Carriage
More Info: Alaska Airlines website, Phone: (800) 252-7522.
Allegiant Air
If the customer changes/cancels: Allegiant already allows customers to change or cancel their flights without incurring fees. They may transfer to another flight, opt for a credit voucher (valid for up to two years from the original booking date) or request a refund.
If the airline cancels the flight: Allegiant will accommodate the passenger on another flight, provide a flight credit or refund any unused part of the ticket.
Terms and Conditions: Allegiant's Contract of Carriage
More Info: Allegiant Air's website, Phone: (702) 505-8888
American Airlines
If the customer changes/cancels: Fee waiver applicable to tickets purchased prior to May 31, 2020, for travel from March 1 through September 30, 2020; as well as to new tickets purchased between March 1 and May 31.
If the airline cancels the flight: American states in its coronavirus travel updates that the airline will email affected passengers with the information they’ll need when calling Reservations to rebook. However, if you want a refund instead, American’s Contract of Carriage allows for passengers to either rebook or be refunded the value of their ticket.
Terms and Conditions: American's Contract of Carriage
More Info: American Airlines' website, Phone: (800) 433-7300
Delta Air Lines
If the customer changes/cancels: Tickets bought between March 1 and May 31, 2020, can be changed for up to one year from the date of purchase without incurring fees.
If the airline cancels the flight: Under Delta’s own Rule 19, passengers ticketed for flights that are delayed by 90 minutes or more, can transfer to another flight or (under Rule 22) receive a refund.
Terms and Conditions: Delta's Contract of Carriage
More Info: Delta Air Lines' website, Phone: (800) 221-1212
Frontier Airlines
If the customer changes/cancels: Tickets purchased prior to April 15, 2020, are eligible for a one-time change without incurring fee (flights must be completed before April 11, 2021). Bookings made on or after April 16 are subject to fees.
If the airline cancels the flight: Rule 18 of Frontier’s Contract of Carriage says that the airline will refund your money if it cannot get you to your destination on another Frontier flight (i.e. It will not route passengers on another carrier). Customers will need to contact the airline and request a refund for their canceled flight.
Terms and Conditions: Frontier's Contract of Carriage
More Info: Frontier Airlines' website, Phone: (801) 401-9000
Hawaiian Airlines
*Note that all arrivals to Hawaii are required to self-quarantine for fourteen days at own or rented lodgings, and use common of areas at hotels is prohibited. Those who don’t comply are subject to a $5,000 fine, a year in prison or both. Restrictions are detailed in the governor’s Executive Order.
If the customer changes/cancels: Flights may be canceled without, but customers will need to rebook before December 31, 2020, and use their credit within one year of the original purchase date.
If the airline cancels the flight: Rule 21C of Hawaiian’s Contract of Carriage states that the airline will re-accommodate you if your flight is canceled or refund your money. The carrier says it will issue customers an email with information about how to proceed, although you will need to call Reservations if you don’t receive the email.
Terms and Conditions: Hawaiian's Contract of Carriage
More Info: Hawaiian Airlines' website, Phone: (800) 367-5320
JetBlue Airways
If the customer changes/cancels: Through June 30, 2020, JetBlue is waiving change and cancellation fees, but rebookings must be made by January 4, 2021.
If the airline cancels the flight: Passengers will be re-accommodated on another flight or receive a refund.
Terms and Conditions: JetBlue's Contract of Carriage
More Info: JetBlue Airways' website, Phone: (800) 538-2583
Southwest Airlines
Southwest doesn’t charge change fees, although customers who rebook will need to cover any fare differences.
If the customer changes/cancels: Through April 30, 2020, passengers can change their flights to a date that’s up to 60 days from the original booking without paying a difference in fare. Go to Southwest.com/rebook.
If the airline cancels the flight: Southwest does not offer refunds, providing future flight credits instead. Credits issued on any flights canceled between March 1 and September 7, 2020, won’t expire until September 7, 2022.
Terms and Conditions: Southwest's Contract of Carriage
More Info: Southwest Airlines' website, Phone: (800) 435-9792
Spirit Airlines
If the customer changes/cancels: To postpone an existing reservation, simply go online to receive a future flight credit without incurring any change fees or you can request a refund. Credits are valid for twelve months from the original travel date (previously held six-month credits will be extended to twelve months).
If the airline cancels the flight: You can choose whether to switch flights, or request either a credit or refund.
Terms and Conditions: Spirit's Contract of Carriage
More Info: Spirit Airlines' website, Phone: (801) 401-2222
United Airlines
If the customer changes/cancels: Through April 30, 2020, customers can change or cancel their flights for travel booked through the end of the year without incurring fees. Credits issued on canceled flights are good for up to 24 months.
If the airline cancels the flight: If no other flights are available or your flight schedule is impacted significantly, you may be eligible for a refund. Visit United’s refund request page.
Terms and Conditions: United's Contract of Carriage
More Info: United Airlines' website, Phone: (800) 864-8331
