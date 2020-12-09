Last updated: 01:34 PM ET, Wed December 09 2020

Hawaiian Airlines Adds Flights to New Cities

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli December 09, 2020

Hawaiian Airlines plane landing at Los Angeles International Airport
Hawaiian Airlines plane landing at Los Angeles International Airport. (photo via mixmotive/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Despite the pandemic, Hawaiian Airlines is expanding its route network with the anticipation that more travelers will return to the air in the spring of 2021.

Trending Now
New Itineraries
Packed suitcase ready for travel
SeaDream I and II.

SeaDream Yacht Club Releases 2022 Mediterranean Voyages

American Queen Steamboat Company

Save Big on North American Cruises in 2022

Moscow, Red Square

Uniworld Introduces New Rail-Only Itinerary Plus More in 2022

Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Reveals European Lineup for 2022

ADVERTISING

Hawaiian is adding four new flights to three different cities, starting with twice-weekly service between Honolulu and Orlando, Florida beginning on March 11, according to Hawaii News Now. The flight seems to be a natural given, as both destinations are among the most popular tourist sites in the world.

Orlando will be the third east coast destination for Hawaiian Airlines, joining Boston and New York City.

Less than a week later, Hawaiian will begin service five times a week from Honolulu to Ontario, California, a Los Angeles suburb. Hawaiian Airlines also services Los Angeles’ other two airports, Los Angeles International and Long Beach Airport.

Finally, in late April, the airline will begin twice-weekly service to Austin, the fourth-largest city in Texas and one of the biggest tech meccas in the country outside of the Silicon Valley area in California.

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Travelers wait in the security line at the airport

TSA Screens Fewest Number of Passengers Since July 4

United Airlines Announces New Agent on Demand Service

Delta Air Lines Eliminates International Change Fees

How North America's Airlines Stack Up for Safety, Traveler Experience Amid COVID-19

Consumer Advocacy Group Challenges 737 MAX Ungrounding

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS