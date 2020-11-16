Hawaiian Airlines Loyalty Members Can Use Miles for COVID-19 Test
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood November 16, 2020
Hawaiian Airlines announced it had become the first carrier in the United States to allow loyalty program members to redeem miles for a pre-travel COVID-19 test.
For a limited time, HawaiianMiles members across the U.S. can redeem 14,000 miles to order a coronavirus mail-in test kit by Vault Health, Hawaii’s trusted testing partner. Once points are redeemed, members will receive a confirmation email which includes a link to order the test kit.
The COVID-19 tests are available for travelers of all ages—including children—and will be mailed to guests who will self-collect their saliva sample with assistance from a testing supervisor in a video call.
“We remain dedicated to making testing for our guests as convenient and accessible as possible, so we’re incredibly pleased to extend our partnership with Vault Health to allow our HawaiianMiles members to purchase their at-home test kit with miles,” Hawaiian Airlines senior vice president Avi Mannis said.
Hawaiian Airlines’ test kit is then express shipped to a lab, which will process and analyze the sample and provide travelers their results electronically within 24 hours for an overall turnaround time under 72 hours.
All travelers to Hawaii or flying between the islands must follow the state’s travel procedures and complete its online Safe Travels form.
“Our at-home supervised saliva COVID test provides a safe, convenient and reliable result delivered pre-travel,” Vault Health CEO Jason Feldman said. “We are excited to work with Hawaiian Airlines who continues to innovate on behalf of their customers making travel easier and safer for everyone.”
For more information on United States
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS