Hawaiian Airlines Cuts 40 Percent of Domestic, International Service
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood March 19, 2020
As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Hawaii continue to climb, Hawaiian Airlines announced it would reduce its flight schedule by nearly 40 percent in April.
Hawaiian revealed its updated flight schedule grid Wednesday with the latest status on affected routes, which was heavily influenced by the latest government restrictions and a drop in demand.
To help support the travel needs of customers and minimize disruptions, the airline is also offering waivers to provide travelers flexibility when booking and changing flights. In addition, the carrier has enhanced cleaning measures to keep employees and guests safe.
Impacted flights to North America include suspending service for April between Kahului, Maui and Las Vegas; dropping the second daily nonstop flight between Honolulu and Seattle and San Francisco; and reducing some service between islands until demand increases.
As for international travel, Hawaiian is suspending service to Tahiti due to new arrival restrictions by the French Polynesian government and reducing the number of flights between Honolulu and Japan.
Delta Air Lines announced Wednesday the carrier would cut passenger capacity by 70 percent across its system—including an 80-percent reduction on international service—until the demand for the routes begins to rebound.
United Airlines also revealed Tuesday it would reduce its number of flights scheduled for next month by a total of 60 percent, including a 42-percent drop across the U.S. and Canada and an 85-percent decrease in international flights.
