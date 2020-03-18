United Airlines Continues to Cut Domestic, International Flight Schedules
March 18, 2020
United Airlines announced Tuesday it would implement significant cuts to its domestic and international flight schedule for April as the coronavirus outbreak continues to plague the travel industry.
The carrier revealed that it would reduce its number of flights scheduled for next month by a total of 60 percent, including a 42-percent drop across the U.S. and Canada and an 85-percent decrease in international flights.
United will operate approximately 45 daily flights in April across the Atlantic, Pacific and Latin America, as the carrier monitors demand, changes in state and local curfews and government restrictions.
Airline officials said the decision was made as a result of a continued drop in demand and virus-related restrictions, and the company will continue to adjust its schedule throughout the month as necessary.
Last week, United Chief Executive Officer Oscar Munoz and President Scott Kirby—who is scheduled to take over as CEO in May—announced they would forgo their base salaries at least through June 30.
The U.S. Travel Association also announced Tuesday it projects an $809 billion hit on the U.S. economy and the loss of 4.6 million travel-related jobs in the country.
