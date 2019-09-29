Heavy Traffic Expected at Fort Lauderdale Airport Once Runway Reopens This Week
The Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport expected to service about a million fewer passengers over the last four months as it shut down the facility’s north runway for repairs.
Guess how many fliers are expected to come back now that the refurbished runway is set to reopen on October 1?
Yep.
FLL is bracing for an increase in both plane and people traffic as the runway will be put back into use after a $95 million reconstruction project, which was a much-needed reconstruction project.
The Miami Herald reported that parts of the runway dated back to 1943 when the airport served as a naval air station during World War II.
The 75-foot center portion of the runway was rebuilt with concrete and the 38-foot sides with asphalt. New signage was also put in.
In large part, the popularity of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is two-fold. One, it’s not Miami International, a bigger facility serving more passengers that can be hectic at times. Two, three of FLL’s main carriers are low-cost budget airlines Southwest, Spirit and JetBlue, making fares infinitely cheaper.
According to the Herald, the three airlines account for two-thirds of all passenger traffic out of FLL.
