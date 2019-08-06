Hong Kong Airport Dealing With Delays, Cancellations Following Massive Strike
August 06, 2019
A Hong Kong airport was continuing to recover from delays and cancellations caused by strikes and demonstrations Monday.
According to the South China Morning Post, Hong Kong International Airport was once again operating fully Tuesday, but the facility was still working to accommodate passengers impacted by the over 200 flight cancellations Monday.
The flight disruptions were caused by air traffic controllers, flight attendants, pilots and ground crew members all calling out of work as a show of solidarity supporting the anti-government strikes in Hong Kong.
While the majority of airport employees returned to their positions, many of the impacted flights from Monday had to be rebooked for Tuesday, which has resulted in massive congestion at the already busy international travel hub.
As a result, travelers are being advised to arrive at the Hong Kong airport between three-and-four hours ahead of time to ensure they make it through the busy security checkpoints in time.
According to FlightAware.com as of 11:30 a.m. ET, there were 14 flights canceled at Hong Kong International Airport Tuesday and another 180-plus were delayed. In addition, train and rail services resumed with only slight delays.
