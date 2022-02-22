Last updated: 12:52 PM ET, Tue February 22 2022

Increased Fuel Prices Likely To Lead To Higher Summer Airfares

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli February 22, 2022

tanker, plane, fuel
Jet fuel tanker truck. (photo via Chalabala / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

The continued pent-up demand for travel this summer could push airlines to the brink of returning to pre-pandemic traffic levels – but it will come at a cost to the flier.

Increasing fuel costs will likely lead to higher airfares, aviation industry leaders told Business Insider.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Leela Palace Udaipur, India

Why Independent Hotel and Resort Collections Are on the Rise

Shopping area inside Dubai International Airport

Dubai Airport is World’s Busiest for International...

Cancun beach with hotels.

The Most Searched for Spring Break Destinations

Saba

gallery icon 8 Reasons You Should Add Saba to Your Caribbean Travel Bucket...

Linus Benjamin Bauer, founder and managing director of consultancy firm Bauer Aviation Advisory, told the publication that domestic fares will increase an average of six percent per month until August, and international ticket costs will rise four percent each month.

"The rise of jet fuel prices is becoming another major headache to the aviation industry during the post-pandemic recovery process this year," Bauer told Insider.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said jet fuel is up four percent already in 2022 and 57 percent higher than this time last year. The average price of $106 per barrel is the highest since 2014.

It’s not a surprise to the airlines, of course. Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian said more than four months ago that rising fuel costs were a big concern in the industry.

"There's nothing we can do to keep fuel prices down," he said in October of 2021. "What we need to work on is our ability to include that in our pricing."

Said Adit Damodaran, an economist at travel website Hopper: "With jet fuel prices increasing 60 percent throughout 2021, we're expecting high costs to continue to create upward pressure on airfare in 2022."

Hopper said consumers will start seeing increases in tickets as soon as March.

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Shopping area inside Dubai International Airport

Dubai Airport is World’s Busiest for International...

JetBlue Launches Flights Between NYC, Puerto Vallarta

Delta Air Lines Upgrades FlyReady Travel Requirements Tool

New Hawaii Routes, Flights From Major US Cities Coming This Fall

Singapore Airlines Rolling Out Blended Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS