Interest in Air Travel to Europe Drops
Airlines & Airports Janeen Christoff March 09, 2022
Hopper has been monitoring the impact the war in Ukraine is having on travel to Europe and has noticed a downturn.
Recent data from the app shows that flight search demand from the U.S. to Europe grew following the decline in Omicron cases, but demand began tapering towards the end of February.
The research also showed that since February 24, 2022, searches for roundtrip flights from the U.S. to Europe have been down an average of 9 percent below expected levels.
It seems some people may be pausing their plans to travel to Europe.
Flight bookings from the U.S. to Europe began surging in late January to mid-February as concerns around Omicron subsided; U.S. to Europe flight bookings are now comparable to January levels, according to Hopper's data.
Hopper also has found that many people are still sticking to travel domestically with the vast majority of flight bookings still within the U.S.
Since February 12, Hopper has seen international bookings move away from Europe to destinations other destinations such as Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean, which now collectively represent 61 percent of its international bookings. Since February 12, Europe has dropped from 21 percent to 15 percent of international bookings. During this time in a more normal year like 2019, Europe accounted for approximately 30 percent of international bookings.
Airfare to Europe is also spiking as are fuel prices and demand.
Airfare from the U.S. to Europe is currently $770 roundtrip, a 16 percent jump month over month from $663 roundtrip on February 12. However, airfare is increasing in other destinations as well as the summer travel season approaches, fuel prices rise and demand increases as Omicron concerns fade.
Hopper also noted that the Russia-Ukraine war is likely to further pressure prices in the future.
