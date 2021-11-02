JetBlue and Icelandair Expand Codeshare Agreement
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli November 02, 2021
JetBlue Airways this morning announced it is expanding its codeshare agreement with Icelandair, giving customers more options to travel through Europe and North America.
The expansion is an extension of two airlines’ 10-year partnership.
The new codeshare flights are now available for booking.
“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Icelandair to offer our customers more options when traveling beyond Iceland,” Robin Hayes, JetBlue CEO, said in a statement. “With our recent launch of services to London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports, this expansion with Icelandair provides customers even more choice for travel across the Atlantic and the ability to enjoy a stopover in Iceland en route.”
Icelandair Chief Executive Officer, Bogi Nils Bogason, said: “The similarities between our business models and a strong focus on customer experience means that we can offer complementary service throughout our networks. We are very pleased to expand our partnership and offer travelers new options for connecting between the two airlines’ networks.”
JetBlue's current codes on Icelandair are from New York’s John F. Kennedy (JFK) Airport, Boston’s Logan International Airport (BOS), Newark’s Liberty International Airport (EWR) and Iceland’s Keflavik International Airport (KEF) in Reykjavik. As part of the codeshare expansion, the JetBlue “B6” code will initially be placed on seven of 24 European routes that Icelandair operates beyond Reykjavik, including:
Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS), Netherlands
Copenhagen Airport (CPH), Denmark
Glasgow Airport (GLA), United Kingdom
Helsinki Airport (HEL), Finland
Manchester Airport (MAN), United Kingdom
Oslo Airport (OSL), Norway
Stockholm Arlanda Airport (ARN), Sweden
