JetBlue and Norwegian Announce New Agreement

JetBlue is entering into a partnership with Norwegian to expand its Europe connectivity.

The two airlines issued a statement Thursday and said the partnership is intended to allow passengers flying between Europe and the U.S. to reach multiple destinations with a single booking, according to Reuters.

If all goes as planned and the partnership takes effect next year, it would boost both traffic and average fares.

“Norwegian shares our belief that customers benefit when we bring competition and low fares to the transatlantic market currently dominated by joint ventures, legacy alliances, and sky-high ticket prices," JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes said in a statement.

Norwegian is Europe’s third-largest budget carrier. The partnership with JetBlue connects JetBlue flights from throughout the Americas to Norwegian connections in New York, Boston and Fort Lauderdale. From those locations, Norwegian provides flights to more than 20 cities in Europe.

The JetBlue alliance now in the works represents Norwegian’s first partnership with a U.S carrier. Norwegian already has a partnership with London-based easyJet.

For its part, JetBlue already codeshares in the transatlantic market with Aer Lingus and Icelandair. It plans to begin flying to London from Boston and New York in 2021 and to other European destinations in 2023, according to TravelWeekly.

