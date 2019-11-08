JetBlue Becomes First Airline to Offer Truly Hard Seltzer
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke November 08, 2019
JetBlue is partnering with Truly Hard Seltzer to make the popular adult beverage brand the very first hard seltzer available to air travelers at 35,000 feet.
The carrier will add Truly Wild Berry to its in-flight menu for purchase starting this month.
Discover the Gastronomy of Puerto Vallarta and Riviera NayaritDestination & Tourism
First-Ever Cruise Completely Dedicated to Chocolate Debuts in ...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
The Evolution of Food-and-Beverage at Hotels and ResortsFeatures & Advice
Forbes Travel Guide Reveals World's Best Hotel Bars for 2019Hotel & Resort
In addition to a robust offering of food and beverages available for purchase in-flight, JetBlue offers passengers complimentary and unlimited brand name snacks.
"We couldn't be more excited to be the first hard seltzer available at 35,000 feet and bring refreshment to the skies," said Lesya Lysyj, CMO of The Boston Beer Company, in a statement. "Just like JetBlue, Truly is always looking for ways to innovate, push the status quo and deliver more of what drinkers and customers want, and we can't think of a better partner for Truly's first flight."
"We are constantly listening to our customers and diversifying our inflight offerings to make sure we're making the products they love on the ground available to them in the skies," notes Mariya Stoyanova, director of product development at JetBlue. "Bringing Truly Hard Seltzer on board is another fun way to deliver on our promise of providing a preferred customer experience with our partners at The Boston Beer Company."
The airline's partnership with Truly comes just two years after it hosted the first-ever Flytoberfest in-flight beer flight.
JetBlue also recently announced that it's expanding its in-flight entertainment (IFE) options by adding popular offerings from SHOWTIME, Spotify, INSCAPE and PressReader.
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS