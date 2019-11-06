JetBlue Adding New Inflight Entertainment Options
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood November 06, 2019
JetBlue is once again overhauling its more inflight entertainment (IFE) options by adding popular offerings from SHOWTIME, Spotify, INSCAPE and PressReader.
Starting in November, passengers flying on JetBlue planes equipped with HD touchscreens can enjoy access to full seasons of top shows from SHOWTIME, chart-topping podcasts from Spotify, the biggest headlines from PressReader, relaxation content from INSCAPE and more.
The airline also announced new content for JetBlue TV, the first and only airline-owned seatback channel. New content partners include Food52 (Food), Houzz (Lifestyle/Design), The Nantucket Project (Business), PureWow (Entertainment), Thrillist (Travel) and Well + Good (Health).
“Almost 20 years after disrupting the industry with free live TV at every seat, on every plane – we are once again re-defining inflight entertainment by listening closely to our customers’ feedback and offering even more options to make the most of their time on board,” JetBlue director of product development Mariya Stoyanova said in a statement.
“Whether you want to binge-watch, binge-listen, connect, disconnect, or just discover something new – you can do it from our new HD seatback screens, your own devices, or more likely, all of the above,” Stoyanova continued.
The new IFE options complement JetBlue’s 100+ channels of DIRECTV, hundreds of free movies, almost 60 full seasons of popular shows and individual in-seat USB/power outlets available on the airline’s fleet of Airbus A320, A321 and A321neo planes.
JetBlue also offers high-speed Fly-Fi powered by Viasat, which is capable of streaming video and keeping passengers connected even over water or in international destinations. The airline continues to invest in the customer experience through the introduction of its first Airbus A321neo aircraft, which officially entered service in September.
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS