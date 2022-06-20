Last updated: 12:28 PM ET, Mon June 20 2022

JetBlue Expanding Transatlantic Service at Two London Airports

Airbus A321 Long Range
Airbus A321 Long Range. (photo via JetBlue Media)

JetBlue announced several milestones in the airline’s transatlantic growth and growing low-fare London service.

The carrier received permanent slots at London Heathrow Airport for flights starting October 29, which allows JetBlue to retain its presence at the U.K.’s busiest airport as it continues to grow its base of transatlantic travelers.

The airline operates from Heathrow’s newest terminal (Terminal 2) which offers travelers a modern airport experience with access to dozens of shops and restaurants.

At Gatwick Airport, the carrier expanded its industry-leading transatlantic service with a third daily flight between New York City and London, connecting John F. Kennedy International Airport and Gatwick, starting on October 29.

“The U.S. - U.K. air corridor is among the busiest in the world and to effectively compete JetBlue is adding more flights across the North Atlantic, growing from just one daily flight last summer to five by this fall,” JetBlue chief executive officer Robin Hayes said.

“And with permanent slots at Heathrow – the highest in-demand slots globally – we’re now positioned to provide long-term service at one of the busiest airports in the world,” Hayes continued. “This is an incredible opportunity for a carrier like JetBlue as we introduce transatlantic travelers to our great fares and award-winning service.”

JetBlue previously announced other transatlantic service for 2022, with flights between Boston Logan International Airport and Gatwick, launching on August 4, and between Boston and Heathrow, debuting on September 20.

As for the security experience, the airline announced enhanced airport experiences at Gatwick and Heathrow with new expedited screening available to select customers. The carrier’s Even More Speed option is automatically included for Mint customers, Mosaic customers and Mosaic companions traveling on the same reservation.

JetBlue flights between the U.S. and London are operated using the Airbus A321LR aircraft with 24 Mint suites and 114 core seats, which allows the carrier to effectively compete in the market with award-winning service and attractive fares on transatlantic flights.

