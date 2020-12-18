JetBlue Expands COVID-19 Testing Options
JetBlue announced a new seamless testing and verification procedure for customers traveling to Aruba.
As part of a partnership between the airline, the Aruban government, CommonPass and at-home testing partner Vault, JetBlue passengers will be able to secure a test from home, with results sent to the customer and CommonPass, starting in early 2021.
Upon entry in Aruba, authorities will simply scan a CommonPass QR code from each traveler’s mobile device, proving entry testing requirements have been satisfied.
The process allows JetBlue customers to easily comply with Aruba’s enhanced entry protocols, enabling arriving residents and visitors who have tested negative for COVID-19 to avoid the mandatory quarantine.
“Aruba is proud to be the first government to participate in CommonPass to support the industry’s efforts to ensure international travel can occur safely,” Aruba minister of tourism Danguillaume Oduber said.
“Now more than ever, we feel it is critical to innovate and adapt as a tourism destination by integrating technology that creates a safe and seamless traveler experience in line with our stringent health protocols,” Oduber continued.
On Thursday, JetBlue announced the introduction of service to four all-new destinations as part of a broader plan to add 24 new nonstop routes in the first half of 2021. The airline will touch down between February and June for the first time in Miami; Key West, Florida.; Guatemala City; and Los Cabos, Mexico.
JetBlue also recently announced updates to its TrueBlue program to make it more rewarding in 2021. Mosaics members will receive free unlimited companion passes for a select time, complimentary Even More Space seats at the airport and enhanced benefits.
