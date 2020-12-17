JetBlue Adds Four All-New Destinations in Latest Route Expansion
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood December 17, 2020
JetBlue announced the introduction of service to four all-new destinations as part of a broader plan to add 24 new nonstop routes in the first half of 2021.
The airline will touch down between February and June for the first time in Miami; Key West, Florida.; Guatemala City; and Los Cabos, Mexico.
JetBlue will launch daily nonstop service between Miami International Airport and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport, Boston Logan International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport, beginning February 11, 2021.
Also debuting on February 11, 2021, the airline will add new seasonal nonstop service at Key West International Airport from JFK and Boston Logan, operating through April 2021.
JetBlue revealed new daily service to La Aurora International Airport would start April 15, 2021, with daily flights operating between Guatemala City and JFK. The carrier is also launching new flights from Los Cabos International Airport to JFK and LAX, starting June 17, 2021.
“This year has pushed us to find new ways of operating our business and we’ve adapted at a pace we’ve never seen before, pivoting our network in response to changing customer demand,” JetBlue’s Scott Laurence said. “We’re continuing to play offense to bring in cash revenue and support our business recovery.”
“These network additions help fine-tune our geography in ways that make sense in today’s market,” Laurence said.
The remaining 15 markets link existing JetBlue cities with new nonstop service, with each route playing to the airline’s strengths in Florida, Latin America and the Caribbean.
JetBlue also recently announced updates to its TrueBlue program to make it more rewarding in 2021. Mosaics members will receive free unlimited companion passes for a select time, complimentary Even More Space seats at the airport and enhanced benefits.
