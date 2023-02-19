JetBlue Has Big Plans for Fort Lauderdale
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli February 19, 2023
Many people assume JetBlue is a New York-based airline, however, the fact remains that it utilizes South Florida and the Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport as a hub as well.
Now JetBlue plans to beef up its operations in South Florida if its merger with Spirit Airlines goes through.
Spirit, which is based in nearby Miramar, Florida, would make JetBlue a powerhouse in the region. The airline is hoping to add 250 more daily flights out of Fort Lauderdale, including flights to Europe, by 2027, according to the blog, One Mile at a Time.
Currently, JetBlue has a presence in South Florida, as does Spirit. But American Airlines has a hub in Miami.
JetBlue and Spirit currently serve 66 of the top 100 destinations, according to the blog. If approved, a merger would make a combined airline even larger.
The $3.8 billion merger was approved last year by Spirit stockholders but still needs government approval.
Sponsored Content
-
Save up to $200 Now, Travel Any TimePromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Caribbean Paradise at Finest ResortsPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Enjoy a Stay at One of Palladium Hotel Group's Punta Cana Properties
-
For more information on Florida, United States
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS