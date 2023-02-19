Last updated: 11:13 AM ET, Sun February 19 2023

JetBlue Has Big Plans for Fort Lauderdale

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli February 19, 2023

JetBlue A220-300
The new JetBlue Airbus A220-300. (photo via JetBlue Airways)

Many people assume JetBlue is a New York-based airline, however, the fact remains that it utilizes South Florida and the Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport as a hub as well.

Now JetBlue plans to beef up its operations in South Florida if its merger with Spirit Airlines goes through.

Spirit, which is based in nearby Miramar, Florida, would make JetBlue a powerhouse in the region. The airline is hoping to add 250 more daily flights out of Fort Lauderdale, including flights to Europe, by 2027, according to the blog, One Mile at a Time.

Currently, JetBlue has a presence in South Florida, as does Spirit. But American Airlines has a hub in Miami.

JetBlue and Spirit currently serve 66 of the top 100 destinations, according to the blog. If approved, a merger would make a combined airline even larger.

The $3.8 billion merger was approved last year by Spirit stockholders but still needs government approval.

