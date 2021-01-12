JetBlue Introduces New Airbus A220-300
Airlines & Airports Janeen Christoff January 12, 2021
JetBlue has revealed its new Airbus A220-300 with an all-new onboard experience. The next-generation aircraft is the first of 70 A220s JetBlue has on order and was delivered on December 31, 2020, to John F. Kennedy International Airport.
“With the A220 we’ve taken a state-of-the-art aircraft and added our award-winning touch to bring to life an experience only JetBlue could dream up,” said Jayne O’Brien, head of marketing and loyalty, JetBlue. “We look forward to welcoming customers onboard our newest aircraft, with incredible onboard comfort, one-of-a-kind design elements and unparalleled entertainment and connectivity.”
JetBlue’s new plane has Collins Meridian seats that were customized based on consumer feedback to provide comfort and convenience as well as a two-by-three seating configuration to accommodate groups of various sizes.
The 140 seats have an expanded width of 18.6 inches. There are six rows of Even More Space seating. Seats also offer enhanced cushion comfort adjustable headrests and use vegan leather. Guests can use custom-designed setback storage and easy-to-reach seat power featuring AC, USB-A and USB-C ports.
Onboard travelers can also enjoy new personalized entertainment with Thales AVANT and ViaSat-2 connectivity onboard. Each seat will have a 10.1 inch, 1080P high definition screen with 30 channels of DIRECTV with DVR-like pause and rewind functionality, full seasons of shows, hundreds of movies and premium content from HBO and Showtime. Travelers can also enjoy an enhanced 3-D flight map, Personal handheld device pairing capabilities and Expanded Fly-Fi connectivity.
The plane also capitalizes on its modern design to offer a more spacious flying experience. JetBlue’s A220 has larger windows, more spacious overhead bins, custom LED mood lighting, a redesigned front galley and more.
Initially, the A220 will begin flying this spring before entering scheduled service by mid-June on JetBlue’s Boston to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, route.
