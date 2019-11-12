JetBlue Introduces New Blue Basic Economy Tier
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood November 12, 2019
Travelers looking for a cheaper option when flying will be interested in JetBlue’s new basic economy tier, dubbed Blue Basic.
While the fares are cheaper, they come with reduced amenities.
According to CNBC.com, JetBlue launched its new discounted fares Tuesday and the changes are drastic, with Blue Basic passengers not allowed to select seats in advance unless they pay extra. In addition, customers using the discounted fares will board the plane last.
While the tickets allow a carry-on, boarding in the last group could result in limited overhead bin space. The Blue Basic tickets also can’t be changed or canceled.
For TrueBlue loyalty members, they will earn one-third of the frequent-flyer points when traveling with Blue Basic fares. In addition, the Blue Flex tickets have now been replaced by Blue Extra.
The cost of checked luggage remains the same, with the first bag at $30 and the second bag at $40. JetBlue officials did note that Blue Basic passengers will still have access to free snacks, Wi-Fi and DirecTV.
In total, JetBlue expects the new Blue Basic tickets will increase revenue by $150 million in 2020, with the first flights featuring the new service being Ft. Lauderdale, Florida to Nassau, Bahamas and New York City to Long Beach, California.
The rest of JetBlue’s routes will roll out the new service over the next two months.
