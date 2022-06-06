Last updated: 09:06 AM ET, Mon June 06 2022

JetBlue Offers Improved Merger Proposal to Spirit

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood June 06, 2022

JetBlue Airbus A320
JetBlue Airbus A320. (photo via csfotoimages/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Officials from JetBlue Airways announced on Monday they had submitted an improved bid to purchase Spirit Airlines after Frontier Airlines made adjustments to its merger offer last week.

As part of JetBlue’s updated proposal, the carrier would offer Spirit shareholders $31.50 per share in cash, which is comprised of $30 per share at deal close and the prepayment of $1.50 per share of the reverse break-up fee.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Marriott International, Marriott, hotel logo, Marriott Logo

Marriott Launches New Hotel Development Program With a Focus...

American Airlines teams with Qatar Airways.

American Airlines Expands Alliance With Qatar Airways

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse

This Summer’s Top 5 Most-Searched US Destinations and...

Envoy Air (formerly American Eagle) Embraer taxiing in Chicago

American Airlines Parks 100 Regional Jets Due to Pilot Shortage

The $1.50 per share added to the deal would be paid as a cash dividend if Spirit stakeholders vote for the improved bid. JetBlue’s previous offer was $30 per share, but Spirit officials still recommended stockholders vote for the Frontier proposal.

In addition to the extra $1.50 per share, JetBlue also raised the reverse break-up fee by $150 million to $350 million, which is payable to Spirit shareholders if the deal falls through due to regulatory reasons.

“We remain fully committed to acquiring Spirit,” a JetBlue spokesperson said. “After listening to your stockholders and reaffirming with our Board the significant benefits to all stakeholders of combining JetBlue and Spirit, we are pleased to submit this Improved Proposal, which we believe Spirit stockholders will welcome.”

“We urge you to consider our Improved Proposal, which you are permitted to do under the Frontier Agreement and are required to do in the exercise of your fiduciary duties, and negotiate with us in good faith to reach a consensual transaction,” the JetBlue spokesperson continued.

JetBlue’s improved deal comes after Frontier updated its own proposal to purchase Spirit last week, which included the addition of a $250 million termination fee to provide stockholders with protection to feel more comfortable with the merger agreement.

Spirit CEO Ted Christie said shareholders have shown support for the purchase details with the new protection, and the offer was endorsed by directors of both airlines. Spirit stakeholders are scheduled to vote on June 10 on Frontier’s offer, which has the unanimous support of the Spirit board.

In an attempt to block the Spirit-Frontier merger, JetBlue offered a $3.6 billion deal to purchase Spirit, topping the $2.9 billion offered by Frontier. Spirit executives believe the proposal from JetBlue would be blocked by the government, which is already scrutinizing the New York-based carrier’s deal with American Airlines.

Sponsored Content

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Envoy Air (formerly American Eagle) Embraer taxiing in Chicago

American Airlines Parks 100 Regional Jets Due to Pilot Shortage

American Airlines

American Airlines Elevates Quarterly Revenue Forecast

Frontier Airlines Will Pay $250 Million Fee If Spirit Merger Falls Through

United Airlines Donates Flights To Help Solve Baby Formula Shortage

American Airlines Restarts Year-Round Flights Between Bermuda and NYC

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS