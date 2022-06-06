JetBlue Offers Improved Merger Proposal to Spirit
Donald Wood June 06, 2022
Officials from JetBlue Airways announced on Monday they had submitted an improved bid to purchase Spirit Airlines after Frontier Airlines made adjustments to its merger offer last week.
As part of JetBlue’s updated proposal, the carrier would offer Spirit shareholders $31.50 per share in cash, which is comprised of $30 per share at deal close and the prepayment of $1.50 per share of the reverse break-up fee.
The $1.50 per share added to the deal would be paid as a cash dividend if Spirit stakeholders vote for the improved bid. JetBlue’s previous offer was $30 per share, but Spirit officials still recommended stockholders vote for the Frontier proposal.
In addition to the extra $1.50 per share, JetBlue also raised the reverse break-up fee by $150 million to $350 million, which is payable to Spirit shareholders if the deal falls through due to regulatory reasons.
“We remain fully committed to acquiring Spirit,” a JetBlue spokesperson said. “After listening to your stockholders and reaffirming with our Board the significant benefits to all stakeholders of combining JetBlue and Spirit, we are pleased to submit this Improved Proposal, which we believe Spirit stockholders will welcome.”
“We urge you to consider our Improved Proposal, which you are permitted to do under the Frontier Agreement and are required to do in the exercise of your fiduciary duties, and negotiate with us in good faith to reach a consensual transaction,” the JetBlue spokesperson continued.
JetBlue’s improved deal comes after Frontier updated its own proposal to purchase Spirit last week, which included the addition of a $250 million termination fee to provide stockholders with protection to feel more comfortable with the merger agreement.
Spirit CEO Ted Christie said shareholders have shown support for the purchase details with the new protection, and the offer was endorsed by directors of both airlines. Spirit stakeholders are scheduled to vote on June 10 on Frontier’s offer, which has the unanimous support of the Spirit board.
In an attempt to block the Spirit-Frontier merger, JetBlue offered a $3.6 billion deal to purchase Spirit, topping the $2.9 billion offered by Frontier. Spirit executives believe the proposal from JetBlue would be blocked by the government, which is already scrutinizing the New York-based carrier’s deal with American Airlines.
