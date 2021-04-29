JetBlue Will Fly to Puerto Vallarta in 2022
Airlines & Airports Janeen Christoff April 29, 2021
Puerto Vallarta is just one of seven cities JetBlue has planned to add to its upcoming lineup of low-cost flights aimed at the U.S. leisure market.
Starting in 2022, the airline will fly from New York’s JFK Airport to Puerto Vallarta International, which is the latest in a series of new or resumed flights JetBlue has announced.
“We are delighted to have been selected as a JetBlue city for 2022. The Tri-state area is an important source market and the airline’s decision to launch a route from JFK International recognizes Puerto Vallarta’s continued appeal among U.S. travelers while providing an opportunity to welcome first-time visitors in the New Year,” said Luis Villaseñor, managing director for Puerto Vallarta Tourism Board. “This news follows a recent STR study confirming that Puerto Vallarta had the best recovery in Mexico for hotel occupancy in 2020, and occupancy figures continue to trend upwards in 2021, signaling that we are well-positioned for a leisure travel bounce back by year-end.”
JetBlue joins many other major airlines that offer nonstop service to the destination, including:
—United Airlines: Newark (EWR), San Francisco (SFO), Chicago (ORD), Denver (DEN), Houston (IAH), and Los Angeles (LAX)
—American Airlines: Phoenix (PHX), Los Angeles (LAX), Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), and Chicago (ORD)
—Southwest Airlines: Denver (DEN), Houston (HOU), Phoenix (PHX), and Santa Ana (SNA)
—Frontier Airlines: Denver (DEN) and Las Vegas (LAS)
—Sun Country Airlines: Dallas (DFW)
—Delta Airlines: Atlanta (ATL), Minneapolis (MSP), Salt Lake City (SLC), Los Angeles (LAX), and Seattle (SEA)
—Alaska Airlines: San Diego (SAN), Los Angeles (LAX), San José (SJC), San Francisco (SFO), Portland (PDX), and Seattle (SEA)
—Spirit Airlines: Los Angeles (LAX), Houston (IAH), and Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW)
Once in Puerto Vallarta, travelers can expect strict adherence to COVID-19 safety measures. The destination is currently in the “green” zone of Mexico’s COVID-19 safety system, which signifies a low risk of contagion.
Hotels are currently operating at two-thirds capacity and the region is gearing up to welcome back several annual events, including Vallarta Pride, which will take place from May 24 to 31, 2021. The eight-day LGBTQ+ festival will be celebrated across the city with a series of art and cultural experiences, outdoor concerts, open-air films and beach parties.
While tourist arrivals were slow, resorts were busy making upgrades and visitors will find a slew of exciting new additions to Hotel Mousai, Almar Resort Luxury LGBT Beach Front Experience and Sunset Plaza Hotel. They can also visit the newly launched Tau Beach Club in Marina Vallarta, the recently renovated PuntoMar Beach Club at Hacienda Buenaventura and the brand-new Eden Pool and Lounge Garden by Almar Resort on Playa de los Muertos.
