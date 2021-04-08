Puerto Vallarta Ups the Ante on Air, Hotel and Cruise Offerings
Destination & Tourism Claudette Covey April 08, 2021
Puerto Vallarta is poised to receive increasing numbers of visitors with new and resumed flights, enhanced hotel offerings and the return of Royal Caribbean in 2022 following a 10-year absence.
In March, American Airlines doubled its number of flights to Puerto Vallarta from Phoenix and Chicago; Southwest Airlines resumed daily flights from Denver and added daily flights from Santa Ana, Calif.; and Frontier Airlines restarted twice-weekly flights from Denver and inaugurated twice-weekly nonstop flights from Las Vegas
On May 28, Sun Country Airlines is scheduled to inaugurate twice-weekly nonstop service from Dallas to Puerto Vallarta.
On July 1, Spirit Airlines is set to operate on daily flights to Puerto Vallarta from Los Angeles and a thrice-weekly flight from Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth.
United Airlines added 28 flights to Puerto Vallarta from such cities as Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles Newark and San Francisco
On the hotel front, Sunset Plaza Hotel added 100 guestrooms and suites in December 2020.
Hotel Mousai unveiled the 72-room South Tower, which features new dining, spa and outdoor wellness options.
Almar Resort Luxury LGBT Beach Front Experience debuted the Mantamar Tower, which includes new guestrooms and suites. The property is also scheduled to introduce Eden Pool & Lounge Garden in April 2021.
Royal Caribbean, meanwhile, is scheduled to operate year-round cruises from the Los Angeles World Cruise Center aboard Navigator of the Seas in summer 2022.
“We are delighted to see an uptick in visitors from the United States with our hospitality providers and travel operators reporting significant increases in short-term and future travel bookings,” said Luis Villasenor, managing director of the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Board.
“Not only have hotels, restaurants and attractions maintained the highest safety and hygiene protocols, for which Puerto Vallarta was recognized with a Safe Travels Stamp, they have also taken advantage of the previously low demand and occupancy to upgrade facilities and make improvements to on-property social distancing measures and services.”
Sponsored Content
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS