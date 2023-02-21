Kansas City International Airport to Officially Introduce New Terminal
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli February 21, 2023
Kansas City International Airport has a brand new terminal.
The $1.5 billion structure will officially open on Tuesday, February 28, and immediately proceed with flights.
But like everything with aviation these days, the terminal will be short-staffed. It will have a ton of new restaurants and shops, including a signature restaurant from former basketball superstar Shaquille O’Neal. But it admittedly doesn’t have enough workers.
The terminal has been previewed by local media and 10,000 invited guests last week.
“We didn’t have what other airports had as far as convenience, but I think they’ll be like 'Oh, we should go to Kansas City,” Yolanda Parker told KSHB.
Said another local resident: “This is going to open Kansas City to conventions, and maybe more airlines.”
The new terminal is not expected to be an add-on; rather, it will serve as the main terminal for all arriving and departing passengers. But it is most definitely geared toward the local community. Joe McBride, general manager of the airport, told the news station that it will host a local barbecue contest every year, among other local events. The winner of the barbecue contest will be able to showcase his food right in the terminal in Concourse B.
Kansas City will be a host city for the 2026 World Cup, so this new terminal is certainly needed.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Save up to $200 Now, Travel Any TimePromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Caribbean Paradise at Finest ResortsPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Enjoy a Stay at One of Palladium Hotel Group's Punta Cana Properties
-
For more information on Kansas City
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS