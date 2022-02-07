Las Vegas Private Jet Company Offering Couples Chance to Join Mile High Club
Look, let’s not shy away from the elephant in the airplane cabin – some people just like the idea of making love in the sky. Or as many have called it, joining the Mile High Club.
Well, now a company in Las Vegas is taking intercourse out of the restroom on a crowded plane and into a decorated bedroom in a retrofitted private plane.
Love Cloud will fly a couple around Las Vegas in a twin-engine Cessna at an altitude of 5,280 feet – exactly one mile – for 45 minutes at a cost of $995 per couple. If you feel like you need 90 minutes to conduct your business, it’s 1,495.
And, uh, if you like to have … let’s call it multiple participants … the Cessna can accommodate up to six people.
Love Cloud bills itself as a romantic scenic air tour company for any occasion, and it doesn’t necessarily have to include having relations. There are flights for weddings, vow renewals, birthdays, special occasions, a Romantic Dinner Flight, Daytime Flights that include a tour of the Red Rock Canyon, Hoover Dam, Lake Meade, and the Las Vegas strip, and Night Time Flights with a continuous pass over the neon lights of Vegas.
And, of course, there is the Mile High Club Experience.
The pilot of the flight stays in the cockpit the entire duration and wears noise-canceling headphones to give couples their privacy.
Love Cloud founder Andy Johnson told the New York Times that he launched the idea “to help keep people from divorcing. … You come with a smile on your face, and you leave with a bigger smile on your face.”
If couples decide to, ahem, consummate their trip, they each will receive a Mile High Club VIP certificate as a souvenir.
