Last updated: 10:13 AM ET, Mon June 27 2022

LATAM Airlines to Eliminate Single-Use Plastics by 2023

Airlines & Airports LATAM Airlines Group Lacey Pfalz June 27, 2022

LATAM Airlines, eco-friendly travel kits, airlines, single-use plastic bans
LATAM Airlines' new reusable bags and sustainable, zero-plastic travel kits. (photo via LATAM Airlines)

LATAM Airlines Group, a leading airline group in Latin America, will be speeding up its sustainability commitments by eliminating all single-use plastics in its operations by 2023.

LATAM has already been implementing programs to achieve its goals: from June 1, all international flights’ Premium Business guests receive reusable bags with their rest items instead of single-use plastic bags. The travel kits for these passengers have also been changed to include bamboo toothbrushes and kraft paper wrappings.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Eco-Friendly Travel
IHG Hotels & Resorts announced a new deal with Unilever.

IHG Hotels & Resorts Teams With Unilever to Replace Bathroom...

concept, globe, earth, sustainable, sustainability, eco-tourism, eco-friendly, environmental, green, forest

How Affluent Travelers View Sustainable Tourism

Zodiac expedition in the Antarctic with Aurora Expeditions

Should You Fly or Sail To Start Your Antarctica Expedition...

United Airlines Boeing 737 on runway at IAH.

United Takes Another Step Forward to Reach 100% Green Net Zero...

The next task will be to replace cups, eating implements and tableware in the Economy cabin with reusable or recyclable materials. This will eliminate over 1,000 tons of single-use plastics in the short term. The amount is equal to 36,000 500 ml plastic bottles.

Additionally, its cargo operations have implemented five different projects to reduce the use of plastic by 60 percent; one such example is replacing the plastic it used for wrapping loads with reusable blankets.

On domestic flights in countries like Chile, Peru and Ecuador, LATAM also implements a “Recycle Your Trip” project which includes separating recyclable items used onboard.

All of the above projects are part of the group’s sustainability goals. Besides eliminating single-use plastics by 2023, the group is also working towards achieving zero waste to landfills by 2027, offsetting 50 percent of its domestic emissions by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

“The proposed goals have challenged us to rethink the design, materiality, and protocols of our onboard service. We are aware that this is a gradual process, where we still have a lot to learn, but we will continue working to implement concrete changes that allow us to generate a greater impact for the benefit of our communities and ecosystems,” said Paulo Miranda, Vice President of Customers at LATAM Airlines Group.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

Sponsored Content

For more information on LATAM Airlines Group

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse
Frontier Airlines Airbus A320 landing.

Advisory Firm Switches Gears, Tells Spirit to Accept Frontier...

More Flight Delays and Cancellations Ahead of Crucial Holiday Weekend

Now Airlines Say Delays and Cancellations Are the FAA’s Fault

Frontier Further Sweetens Offer for Spirit Airlines Merger

A-List Airport Terminal Opening in Atlanta

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS