Man Calls in Bomb Threat to Get a Date With Flight Attendant
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood July 22, 2019
A man has been arrested for reportedly calling in a bomb threat to an airline to stop a flight attendant he liked from leaving the country.
According to Reuters.com, an unidentified 65-year-old Serbian man confessed to a judge Saturday that he used the fake bomb threat to force a plane back to the gate so he would have a chance to take a female crew member on a date.
Lufthansa Flight LH 1411 was preparing to take off from Belgrade, Serbia to Frankfurt, Germany on Thursday when the threat was received. The plane was moved to a secluded part of Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport and the local bomb squad scoured the aircraft before deeming the call a hoax.
There were 130 passengers and five crew members on the plane at the time of the incident.
The man informed the court that he met two Lufthansa flight attendants and invited them out for dinner. While the women turned him down, he became enamored with one of the crew members and “made one last desperate attempt to keep her from leaving by phoning in a bomb threat.”
Local authorities traced the call and arrested the man the following day. The prosecution has asked authorities to keep the man in jail on pending charges of causing panic and disorder.
For more information on Serbia
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS