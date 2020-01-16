Last updated: 10:20 AM ET, Thu January 16 2020

Man Caught With 200 Venomous Scorpions in His Luggage

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke January 16, 2020

A scorpion
PHOTO: It's not known whether the venomous scorpions were deadly. (photo via Yutthasart Yanakornsiri/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

A Chinese man was arrested and fined after customs officials discovered 200 live venomous scorpions in his luggage at Sri Lanka's Bandaranaike International Airport on Monday, according to The Straits Times.

Trending Now
Naughty Passengers
Naughty Passengers
Miami, International, Airport

Woman Runs Naked Through Miami Airport

Airlines & Airports
United Express flight

Airline Passenger Attacks Flight Attendant, Storms Cockpit Door

Airlines & Airports
Airport security escorting a man off of an airplane

New Treaty to Deal With Disruptive Passengers Goes Into Effect

Airlines & Airports
General Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport

Drunk Passenger Arrested After Locking Himself in Airport...

Airlines & Airports

The man, who was suspected of attempting to smuggle the scorpions back to China to extract their venom was fined 100,000 rupees or $550 before being released and allowed to return home.

"We detained the passenger and launched an investigation," Sunil Jayaratne, a spokesperson for Sri Lanka Customs, told the Times. "We have not placed a value on the 200 scorpions, but trafficking in live wildlife has become a lucrative trade."

According to the Times, Sri Lanka is home to approximately 18 different species of venomous scorpions. However, only one is fatal to humans and it's unknown whether the ones seized in this case are deadly.

This week's head-scratching discovery comes less than three years after a man was busted with an estimated $30,000 worth of gold stashed in his rectum at the very same airport. Last month, a woman was stung by a scorpion on a United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Atlanta but fortunately did not suffer any major injuries.

For more information on Sri Lanka

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
United, Airlines, Carhartt

United Airlines Announces New Uniforms From Carhartt

United Airlines

Southwest Airlines Cancels More Boeing 737 MAX Flights

Engine Trouble Forces United Flight to Make Emergency Landing

Woman Runs Naked Through Miami Airport

The Most Expensive Airline Strikes of 2019

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS