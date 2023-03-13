Last updated: 09:26 AM ET, Mon March 13 2023

More Details Emerge About United Airlines Attack

Airlines & Airports United Airlines Rich Thomaselli March 13, 2023

United Airlines plane at gate
United plane waiting for guests to board (photo by Eric Bowman)

More details are emerging about the crazed passenger who tried to open a door on a plane last week during a cross-country flight.

According to ‘Good Morning America,’ the man tried to open an emergency exit on a flight from Los Angeles to Boston and attacked a flight attendant with a spoon that he fashioned into a makeshift knife.

The incident happened on United Airlines.

It happened just as the acting Federal Aviation Administration was due to testify before Congress about airplane safety.

Definitely not the best timing.

At one point, the passenger screened, “I will kill everyone on this plane! It will be a bloodbath.”

Now, according to ABC News, the passenger, Francisco Torres, has been accused of attacking two guards in his jail cell after being remanded.

