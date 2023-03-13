More Details Emerge About United Airlines Attack
Rich Thomaselli March 13, 2023
More details are emerging about the crazed passenger who tried to open a door on a plane last week during a cross-country flight.
According to ‘Good Morning America,’ the man tried to open an emergency exit on a flight from Los Angeles to Boston and attacked a flight attendant with a spoon that he fashioned into a makeshift knife.
"I will kill every man on this plane!" A madman goes on a mid-air rampage on a #United flight from L.A., threating to kill other passengers before trying to stab a flight attendant. Eyewitness News with the terrifying takedown. Tonight at 11 from ABC7 https://t.co/Agn5TBtCQz pic.twitter.com/losm00DV66— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) March 7, 2023
The incident happened on United Airlines.
It happened just as the acting Federal Aviation Administration was due to testify before Congress about airplane safety.
Definitely not the best timing.
At one point, the passenger screened, “I will kill everyone on this plane! It will be a bloodbath.”
Now, according to ABC News, the passenger, Francisco Torres, has been accused of attacking two guards in his jail cell after being remanded.
