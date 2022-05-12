New Details Revealed for Upcoming Airport in Tulum, Mexico
Government officials in Mexico have announced new details for the new international airport scheduled to be built in the state of Quintana Roo.
According to the Riviera Maya News, the Secretary of National Defense (SEDENA) and municipal authorities of Felipe Carrillo Puerto, Tulum and Riviera Maya recently met to finalize details of the airport construction project.
The airport will be named Felipe Carrillo Puerto International Airport, and construction should be completed by the end of 2023. The facility will be built on 1,200 hectares of land in Tulum and should be able to welcome four million travelers per year by May 2024.
The airport project will boast a six-mile-long commercial corridor and will be “integrated with the current highway system and sections 5, 6 and 7 of the upcoming Maya Train,” according to officials in Quintana Roo.
At an estimated cost of $760 million, the airport will feature high-end services and a multi-purpose military base. The property will also become a major hub for security and state emergency services.
The airport will be constructed to withstand Category 5 hurricanes.
Last year, Tulum Mayor Marciano Dzul said he was “pleased with this announcement,” as the region depends on the airport and Maya Train projects to help boost the economy following the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Following the opening of Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya in January 2022 and in anticipation of the Hilton Tulum Riviera Maya All-Inclusive Resort’s debut, Hilton recently announced two new members of its management team: Giancarlo Goeta, as Commercial Director, who joins to oversee both the Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya and neighboring Hilton Tulum Riviera Maya All-Inclusive Resort, and Felix Schlokat, who joins the all-inclusive resort as Hotel Manager.
