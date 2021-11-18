Mexican President Reveals New Details for Upcoming Tulum Airport
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood November 18, 2021
The President of Mexico revealed during a press conference on Wednesday the Tulum International Airport construction project would begin when the new airport in Mexico City was completed.
According to the Riviera Maya News, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced the government had agreed upon the purchase of the land and construction would be handled by engineers from the Secretariat of National Defense (SEDENA).
Lopez Obrador also said the construction of the new airport in Tulum is scheduled to start when the Felipe Angeles International Airport in Mexico City is completed. Current estimates show the facility should open by March of 2022.
As for the 1,200-hectare plot of land where the Tulum airport will be built, Lopez Obrador said an agreement was reached with the Felipe Carrillo Puerto Ejidatarios for the purchase of the property.
“An agreement was reached with them,” Lopez Obrador said, via the Riviera Maya News. “The Ejidatarios will be supported because they will have the possibility of developing the lands near the airport, not to dispossess them, but to benefit the original owners of the lands, in this case, indigenous Mayans.”
Tulum Mayor Marciano Dzul said he was “pleased with this announcement,” as the region is depending on the airport and Maya Train projects to help boost the economy following the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier this year, Lopez Obrador confirmed the upcoming Tulum airport project would be located in the municipality of Tulum and not in Felipe Carrillo Puerto.
