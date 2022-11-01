New Study Reveals Airline Passengers' Top Priorities
Airlines & Airports International Air Transport Association (IATA) Donald Wood November 01, 2022
A new study found the top concerns for airline passengers in the post-pandemic landscape are focused on simplification and convenience.
According to the 2022 Global Passenger Survey (GPS) from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), 75 percent of respondents said proximity to the airport was a main priority, while 39 percent said ticket price was the most important.
Another 82 percent of travelers said they were satisfied being able to pay with their preferred payment method, and having access to planning and booking information in one place was identified as a top priority.
Immigration requirements discouraged 37 percent of travelers from visiting a particular destination, with the complexity highlighted as the main deterrent by 65 percent of travelers, 12 percent citing costs and eight percent referencing time. To speed up the airport arrival process, 83 percent of travelers said they would share their immigration information.
Data showed that 93 percent of passengers are interested in a special program for trusted travelers to expedite security screening, while 75 percent want to use biometric data instead of passports and boarding passes.
Passengers are also interested in more options for baggage handling, with 67 percent saying they would utilize home pick-up and delivery and 73 percent ready for remote check-in options. Another 80 percent said they would be more likely to check a bag if they could monitor it throughout the journey.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Grow Your Skills. Grow Your Sales.Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
Experiencing the World's Most Innovative All-Inclusive Resort at Sandals Grenada
For more information on International Air Transport Association (IATA)
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS