Last updated: 12:55 PM ET, Tue November 01 2022

New Study Reveals Airline Passengers' Top Priorities

Airlines & Airports International Air Transport Association (IATA) Donald Wood November 01, 2022

Airline hostess serving water to a passenger.
Airline hostess serving water to a passenger. (photo via Getty Images E+ / izusek)

A new study found the top concerns for airline passengers in the post-pandemic landscape are focused on simplification and convenience.

According to the 2022 Global Passenger Survey (GPS) from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), 75 percent of respondents said proximity to the airport was a main priority, while 39 percent said ticket price was the most important.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Thanksgiving celebration traditional dinner.

Thanksgiving Travel Spending and Timing Trends

El arrecife de Cozumel está compuesto por mil 192 especies: algas, peces corales, equinodermos, esponjas y otras que son únicas en esta zona del Caribe mexicano.

The Best Reef Sites for Diving in the Caribbean

Cancun beach coast at sunset.

Mexico Surpasses More Than 15 Million International Travelers...

Global, globe, world, countries, flags, travel, concept

Amex Travel Reveals 2023’s Top 10 Trending Destinations...

Another 82 percent of travelers said they were satisfied being able to pay with their preferred payment method, and having access to planning and booking information in one place was identified as a top priority.

Immigration requirements discouraged 37 percent of travelers from visiting a particular destination, with the complexity highlighted as the main deterrent by 65 percent of travelers, 12 percent citing costs and eight percent referencing time. To speed up the airport arrival process, 83 percent of travelers said they would share their immigration information.

Data showed that 93 percent of passengers are interested in a special program for trusted travelers to expedite security screening, while 75 percent want to use biometric data instead of passports and boarding passes.

Passengers are also interested in more options for baggage handling, with 67 percent saying they would utilize home pick-up and delivery and 73 percent ready for remote check-in options. Another 80 percent said they would be more likely to check a bag if they could monitor it throughout the journey.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

For more information on International Air Transport Association (IATA)

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
A Delta Air Lines plane taxiing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport

Delta Air Lines Pilots Authorize Potential Strike

Delta Air Lines

US Airlines Promise Better Service for Disabled Travelers

Subway Rewarding Travelers Stuck in Airplane Middle Seats With Free Sandwiches

Which Airlines, Airports Lost the Most Luggage This Year?

American Launches First Flight from DFW to New Zealand

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS