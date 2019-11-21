Last updated: 03:55 PM ET, Thu November 21 2019

New York’s JFK Airport Reopens Critical Runway

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood November 21, 2019

Evening traffic at New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport, JFK
PHOTO: Evening traffic at New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport. (photo via XavierMarchant/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Travelers flying into New York City should see fewer delays thanks to the reopening of a runway at one of the city’s principal airports.

John F. Kennedy International Airport officially reopened a critical runway this week after a massive overhaul that started earlier this year. Runway 13L-31R was temporarily closed for concrete repaving that widened it by 33 percent and quadrupled its useful lifespan.

You May Also Like

Club Wyndham Midtown 45 Holiday Suite inspired by Elf Club Wyndham Unveils Elf-Inspired Holiday Suite in New... Hotel & Resort

Delta Boeing 767-332ER taxiing towards the airport runway NYC-Bound Delta Flight Evacuated After Smoke Fills the... Airlines & Airports

Brooklyn Bridge and Manhattan skyline at night Ovation Travel Group Launches 'Sunday in the City... Travel Agent

Winter on Madison Avenue in New York City NYC Winter Outing Returns to Offer Authentic Experiences... Destination & Tourism

New York City, USA NYC: A Playground for Kids Destination & Tourism

The updated runway handles almost half of the airport’s arriving flights.

In addition to the repaving, the overhaul project involved the replacement of the existing electrical systems with a state-of-the-art infrastructure that included energy-efficient and longer-lasting LED lights.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey also added a new high-speed taxiway designed to improve operational efficiency and reduce runway occupancy time per arrival. The entire project is part of a program of improvements focused on enhanced safety and reduced flight delays.

In October, New York governor Andrew Cuomo announced another $13 billion plan to build two new terminals and new roadways at JFK. Construction will begin in 2020 and is scheduled to be completed by 2025.

For more information on New York City

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Delta airplane interior (Photo via Delta)

Delta Air Lines Flight Attendant Charged With Being Drunk On Duty

Delta Air Lines

Couple Ties the Knot at 37,000 Feet

Man Arrested For Posing as a Pilot

American Airlines Announces New 2020 Summer Routes

VIDEO: Airline Passengers Fight Over Window Shade

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS