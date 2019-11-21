New York’s JFK Airport Reopens Critical Runway
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood November 21, 2019
Travelers flying into New York City should see fewer delays thanks to the reopening of a runway at one of the city’s principal airports.
John F. Kennedy International Airport officially reopened a critical runway this week after a massive overhaul that started earlier this year. Runway 13L-31R was temporarily closed for concrete repaving that widened it by 33 percent and quadrupled its useful lifespan.
The updated runway handles almost half of the airport’s arriving flights.
In addition to the repaving, the overhaul project involved the replacement of the existing electrical systems with a state-of-the-art infrastructure that included energy-efficient and longer-lasting LED lights.
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey also added a new high-speed taxiway designed to improve operational efficiency and reduce runway occupancy time per arrival. The entire project is part of a program of improvements focused on enhanced safety and reduced flight delays.
In October, New York governor Andrew Cuomo announced another $13 billion plan to build two new terminals and new roadways at JFK. Construction will begin in 2020 and is scheduled to be completed by 2025.
