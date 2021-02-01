Oakland Passenger Issues Bomb Threat Over Delayed Flight
A passenger at Oakland International Airport shut down Terminal 1 with an unfounded bomb threat.
The passenger was upset about flight delays and subsequently told an airline staffer that they had a bomb in their luggage, according to a report on Fox News.
The terminal was shut down for two hours on January 31, 2021.
According to the Alameda County Sherriff's Office, the passenger was "irate" over a flight delay. The suspect was arrested after a brief altercation.
"There was really no consoling this individual," Sgt. Ray Kelly of the Alameda County police told Mercury News.
Based on the report, the terminal was closed, and a bomb squad located the passenger's luggage and ascertained that there was no threat.
