Last updated: 04:16 PM ET, Mon February 01 2021

Oakland Passenger Issues Bomb Threat Over Delayed Flight

Airlines & Airports Janeen Christoff February 01, 2021

Check-in counters, Oakland International Airport. (photo courtesy of Oakland International Airport)

A passenger at Oakland International Airport shut down Terminal 1 with an unfounded bomb threat.

The passenger was upset about flight delays and subsequently told an airline staffer that they had a bomb in their luggage, according to a report on Fox News.

The terminal was shut down for two hours on January 31, 2021.

According to the Alameda County Sherriff's Office, the passenger was "irate" over a flight delay. The suspect was arrested after a brief altercation.

"There was really no consoling this individual," Sgt. Ray Kelly of the Alameda County police told Mercury News.

Based on the report, the terminal was closed, and a bomb squad located the passenger's luggage and ascertained that there was no threat.

